After getting stuck in Bengaluru’s notorious traffic jam, a surgeon abandoned his car on the road and decided to run to the hospital to make it in time for an emergency operation. Now, video of the doctor is going viral on social media.

Dr Govind Nandakumar was on his way to the Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery when he got stuck in traffic. Considering the emergency situation, he decided cover the last three kilometres by foot. Talking to New Indian Express, the gastroenterologist said while the last stretch usually takes 10 minutes, Google Maps suggested it would take 45 minutes by the car. “I was stuck in the traffic, getting nervous about being late,” he said, adding he could make it to the hospital in time. “I have a driver, so, I was able to leave the car behind. It was easy for me to run because I gym regularly,” he added.