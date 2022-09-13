Viral Video Watch: Ranveer Singh is hit on the face accidentally as fans mob him at SIIMA awards red carpet The Bollywood actor continued greeting his fans. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ranveer Singh को पड़ा जोरदार थप्पड़ ? Ranveer Singh SLAPPED In SIIMA AWARD 😍📽️🔥#bollywood #lifestyle #entertainment #zoomnews #reels #shortvideo #trending #fashion #photography #instagram #love #news #siimaawards2022 #siimaawards #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/MXrHowCXhU— Zoom News (@Zoom_News_India) September 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bollywood fans