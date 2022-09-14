Around the Web ‘Like Hanuman, don’t you believe in your own strength?’: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to India, Inc Sitharaman asked what is stopping Indian businesses from investing. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Are you Hanuman? What are you waiting for? Some external force?"FM @nsitharaman berating corporate execs for not investing in India.The economy is not like the BJP worker or media or industrialists to be bullied into obeying orders.It has a mind of its own!#NoBullynomics pic.twitter.com/ojefOnuLeS— Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) September 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. economy finance