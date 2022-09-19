Around the Web Watch: Iranian women cut their hair, burn hijabs, in protests against dress code The protests follow the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested in Tehran on charges of wearing her hijab improperly. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Iranian women show their anger by cutting their hair and burning their hijab to protest against the killing of #Mahsa_Amini by hijab police.From the age of 7 if we don’t cover our hair we won’t be able to go to school or get a job. We are fed up with this gender apartheid regime pic.twitter.com/nqNSYL8dUb— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. iran hijab women