Post Malone falling during concert in stl pic.twitter.com/nNo4f5ZcAS — 🦤☄️📈 (@BabushkaLUVR_) September 18, 2022

He later also posted an update on social media to reassure his fan he was okay. “[It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good,” he said, adding doctors have prescribed him some medicine for pain.