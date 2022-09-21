Viral Video Watch: From matchmaking to a love for pets, comedian Zervaan’s spoofs the Parsi life Zervaan J Bunshah is an actor, voice-over artist and singer. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zervaan J Bunshah (@bunshah) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. parsi comedy