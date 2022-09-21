Around the Web ‘Down with the dictator’: Iranian women come out in protest against hijab imposition by police The authorities have been cracking down on enraged demonstrators with teargas, pellets and extreme force. Scroll Staff An hour ago Iranian protesters are defending themselves against the security forces and preventing the arrest of their fellow-protester. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/PnZGqyr1m8— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 20, 2022 Iranian women are incredibly brave #مهسا_امینی https://t.co/aqbQp8zalg— Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022 The protest is expanding to other city . This is Mashad. “They have guns and bullets but we have each other, we are stronger than your weapon.”The person who took the video says security forces are beating us. This what they did to #MahsaAmini .We wont give up. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/GLxkrtmRxh— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 20, 2022 The scenes in Iran are astonishing. How far will these protests go? pic.twitter.com/AJeHB0yyYB— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 20, 2022 Video shows Iran regime stormtroopers pummeling women with clubs in city of Mashhad pic.twitter.com/27t5xC7QHj— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) September 20, 2022 Men and women of #Iran ripping down the photos of #Khamenei pic.twitter.com/D1f2jeJnr5— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 20, 2022 Rasht, N #Iran Protesters teach a lesson to the regime's security forces.#IranProtests #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ahlmznb5G4— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 20, 2022 Also Watch: Iranian women cut their hair, burn hijabs, in protests against dress code We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran hijab protest