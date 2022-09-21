Around the Web Jharkhand: Ruling coalition MLA bathes in pothole with muddy water to demand road repairs Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh from Mahagama in Godda district said the work of road construction and repair is the responsibility of the central government. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago झारंखड के गोड्डा जिला के महागामा से कांग्रेस विधायक दीपिका पांडे सिंह आज एक अलग रंग में दिखी।सड़क बनाने को लेकर कीचड़ के बीचों बीच सड़क पर गंदे पानी से स्नान करने लगी विधायक।विधायक ने कहा कि लंबे समय से अश्वासन के बाबजूद सड़क नही बन पा रहा।@DipikaPS @HemantSorenJMM #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/xLd3up1HWZ— Sohan singh (@sohansingh05) September 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. potholes Jharkhand