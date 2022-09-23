Around the Web Watch: Why CNN’s Christiane Amanpour refused to interview Iran President wearing a headscarf ‘I politely declined on behalf of myself, CNN and female journalists everywhere because it is not a requirement.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago .@amanpour was set to interview Iranian Pres. Raisi in NYC when he asked last minute that she wear a headscarf."I politely declined on behalf of myself, CNN and female journalists everywhere because it is not a requirement. Very unfortunately they decided to pull the interview." pic.twitter.com/4luQcFBhY2— Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 22, 2022 The aide made it clear that the interview would not happen if I did not wear a headscarf. He said it was “a matter of respect,” and referred to “the situation in Iran” - alluding to the protests sweeping the country. 5/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022 And so we walked away. The interview didn’t happen. As protests continue in Iran and people are being killed, it would have been an important moment to speak with President Raisi. 7/7 pic.twitter.com/kMFyQY99Zh— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran hijab journalist