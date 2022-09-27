Viral Video Watch: Man rides motorbike sitting sideways on it, police registers case for rash driving The Durg Police fined the rider Rs 4,200. Scroll Staff An hour ago ▪️स्टंटबाज, मोडिफाइड साइलेंसर, रैश ड्राइविंग करने वालों के विरुद्ध लगातार दुर्ग पुलिस के द्वारा कार्यवाही की जा रही है।▪️ कृपया यातायात के नियमों का पालन करें।▪️यातायात पुलिस व्हाट्सएप हेल्पलाइन नंबर 94791-92029।@SadakSuraksha#trafficpolicedurg #Durgpolice pic.twitter.com/5KBTs0ED2R— Durg Police (@PoliceDurg) September 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. traffic Police Viral video