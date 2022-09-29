Viral Video Watch: Athlete Neeraj Chopra dances the garba during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat The javelin thrower joined in the celebrations just before the 36th National Games 2022 opened in Vadodara. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH गुजरात: ओलंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा नवरात्रि के अवसर पर वडोदरा में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने गरबा भी किया। (28.09) pic.twitter.com/nkgzpf45Kt— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 29, 2022 EXCLUSIVE 🤩Olympic Gold 🥇Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Navratri Neeraj Chopra garba