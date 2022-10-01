Around the Web Watch: Massive avalanche caught on camera near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, no damage reported No casualties have been reported in the incident, the temple committee said. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Uttarakhand: An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay pic.twitter.com/fyi2WofTqZ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand avalanche