Eco India Eco India: Can we construct using just plastic waste and dust? An enterprise in Gujarat is helping reimagine the use of 3 million tonnes of foundry dust, a hazardous by-product of metal and ferrous industries. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer: Chirag Solanki | Executive Producer & Script: Sannuta Raghu | Video Editor: Amit Garg | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Rohan Magare We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india pollution plastic waste