Viral Video Watch: Men flee with effigy of Rajasthan CM's son that BJP supporters planned to burn in protest The men who infiltrated the protest against Vaibhav Gehlot for alleged irregularities in a cricket match were Congress workers, according to ‘Hindustan’. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago #Watch राजस्थान के जोधपुर में भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता सीएम अशोक गहलोत के बेटे वैभव का पुतला फूंकने जा रहे थे, तभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता प्रदर्शन में पहुंचे और पुतला लेकर फरार हो गए।#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ZPTPGp4dMs— Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) October 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan BJP