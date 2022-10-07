Around the Web Watch: Passenger caught smuggling seven rare jewel-studded luxury wristwatches worth Rs 28 crore Customs officers also recovered a diamond-studded gold bracelet and an iPhone 14 from the passenger of Indian origin in Delhi airport. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago The seized watches belong to international premium luxury brands including Jacob & Co and Rolex pic.twitter.com/Cjz1raonhR— Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) October 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Customs Delhi Smuggling