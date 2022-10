Lets see what the Music fraternity has to say about Neha Kakkar’s new version of ‘Maine payal hai Chankaayi’ 😊👇#mainepayalhaichankai #falgunipathak #nehakakar #sumedhshindeymimicry #sumedhshinde #sonunigam #sonunigamfanclub #mainepayalhaichhankai pic.twitter.com/BXjno6jX0P