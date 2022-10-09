Booker Prize Watch: 2022 Booker Prize shortlisted authors answer readers’ questions about their nominated books The winner will be declared on October 17. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Top (L to R): Elizabeth Strout, Percival Everett, Claire Keegan; Bottom (L to R) Alan Garner, NoViolet Bulawayo, Shehan Karunatilaka. | The Booker Prizes/YouTube Play Elizabeth Strout, author of "Oh William!" Play Shehan Karunatilaka, author of "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" Play Alan Garner, author of "Treacle Walker" Play Percival Everett, author of "The Trees" Play NoViolet Bulawayo, author of "Glory" Play Claire Keegan, author of "Small Things Like These" We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. booker prize fiction