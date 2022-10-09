Around the Web Watch: Medicine Nobel winner Svante Paabo's colleagues celebrate his win by throwing him into a pond The honour is normally reserved for a PhD. Scroll Staff An hour ago Our new medicine laureate Svante Pääbo made a splash when his colleagues at @MPI_EVA_Leipzig threw him into a pond. Normally throwing a colleague into the pond happens when somebody receives a PhD, and they wanted to do it for Pääbo's #NobelPrize as well.Video: Benjamin Vernot pic.twitter.com/SaHAxfwRID— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2022 Also Watch: The moments after 2022 Chemistry Nobel laureate Morten Meldal learnt he had won We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nobel Prize medicine