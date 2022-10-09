Around the Web Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch captured from cockpit of passing plane The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched two satellites on a record 14th mission. Scroll Staff An hour ago Falcon 9 launch view from cockpit at FL340 ✈️📸 Edgardo German pic.twitter.com/lxlUSkxy6C— Aviation ✈️ (@ilove_aviation) October 8, 2022 A #SpaceX #Falcon9 rocket meets the 98.9% illuminated Moon as it carries the Intelsat G-33/G-34 payload to orbit.What a show this was. Well done, @elonmusk & team! pic.twitter.com/a0xyS79KrF— Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) October 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. SpaceX rockets aircraft