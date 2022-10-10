Viral Video Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’ re-release in theatres has fans singing, dancing and mouthing lines Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday on October 11 is being marked by a re-release of some of his films in 17 Indian cities. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Unbelievable audience reaction to #DON at #PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing and shouting dialogues, dancing , singing like it’s a rock concert . #SalimJaved #Amitabh Bachchan rule pic.twitter.com/ZADIntLgJK— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cinema Bollywood