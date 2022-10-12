Around the Web Watch: Flying car with cruising speed of 130 kmph completes first test flight in Dubai The X2 electric flying car took off vertically and completed its 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago World’s first public flight of the @XPengMotors Voyager X2 “flying car” at @GITEX_GLOBAL.#GITEXGLOBAL #GITEX2022 pic.twitter.com/b7xj3vszpL— Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) October 10, 2022 China’s 🇨🇳 #CCP Controlled #XPeng conducted the first public test flight of its eVTOL flying car X2 in Dubai Is It More #Stolen Western Technology ?? pic.twitter.com/ViN7mWU9Ms— the stranger (@thestranger515) October 11, 2022 FLYING CAR LIFTS OFF IN DUBAI!Unveiled at GITEX GLOBAL, the XPENG AEROHT is the largest flying car company in Asia. Not available for sale just yet, their vehicle is reportedly up and running for test flights. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nhMgLvOYQz— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) October 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dubai transport