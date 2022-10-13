Viral Video Watch: Singer Ed Sheeran gives away a signed guitar to a young fan at impromptu concert in England The singer surprised a 10-year-old fan in Ipswich. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ed Sheeran gave away his guitar to 10yearold fan during impromptu concert in Ipswich England The singer offered the guitar on the condition that the fan practised daily He signed the guitar and sang one last song before handing it over#Ed #Sheeran #guitar #fan #concert pic.twitter.com/n0iqC1WQqK— Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) October 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. England Concert music