Viral Video Watch: Satirist Urvish Kothari on how top politicians would react to Vande Bharat train mishaps What 'Prime Minister Modi', 'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal' and 'Congress leader Rahul Gandhi' think about the Vande Bharat Express trains' collisions with cattle. Scroll Staff An hour ago How would Modi, Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi react on the accidents of Vande Bharat Express?वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस के हादसों के बारे में क्या प्रतिक्रिया देंगे मोदी, केजरीवाल और राहुल गांधी? #GujaratiFundahttps://t.co/Qk4apqPked pic.twitter.com/juM5qFtTjV— Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) October 9, 2022