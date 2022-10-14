Play
Actor Anna Friel reads 'Oh William!' by Elizabeth Strout.
Musician Jarvis Cocker reads 'Treacle Walker' by Alan Garner.
Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah reads 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' by Shehan Karunatilaka.
Actor Nikki Amuka-Bird reads 'Glory' by NoViolet Bulawayo.
Actor David Harewood reads 'The Trees' by Percival Everett.
Actor Sharon Horgan reads 'Small Things Like These' by Claire Keegan.
