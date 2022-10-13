Viral Video Watch: Athlete Neeraj Chopra matches moves with actor Ranveer Singh at an award show in Delhi The two danced to the song ‘Mera Wala Dance’ from Singh’s film ‘Simmba’ at the CNNNews18’s Indian of the Year award ceremony. Chopra was the winner. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Watch! Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) breaks into a dance with Actor Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) #IndianOfTheYear #NeerajChopra #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/KTrM6Yvq9o— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Ranveer Singh Dance