Eco India Eco India: Why it is important to segregate and keep sanitary waste off landfills? Chandigarh is trying to achieve 100% source segregation of its 500 kg sanitary waste generated every day. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script and Field Producer: Tejprakash Bhardwaj | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian | Assistant Camera: Shatrudhan Kumar Singh | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india sanitary waste chandigarh