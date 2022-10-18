Around the Web Watch: Funeral procession for monkey who died of electrocution in Rajasthan Some residents of Alwar held a funeral procession for the five-month-old animal and cremated it according to Hindu rituals. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago अलवर में लोगों ने बंदर की शव यात्रा निकाली - बंदर की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई थी| - अंतिम संस्कार हिंदू रीति रिवाज के साथ किया। pic.twitter.com/2POr5J0V3H— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) October 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan animals