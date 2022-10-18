Around the Web Pune: Gushing water sweeps away vehicles, streets and homes flooded after torrential rain Horrifying sights from across the Maharashtrian city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Pune: Waterlogging at #Pune railway station amid heavy rains in Pune city and adjoining area. @htTweets @HTMumbai @htpune @HT_Ed @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway#punerailway #punestation #punerains #punetraffic #railway #waterlogging pic.twitter.com/dfTdk1ZS4T— Deshpande Shrinivas (@shrinihtmumbai) October 18, 2022 The Pune Fire Brigade Services have evacuated 12 people affected by flash flood in low laying area of #MangalwarPeth and #Kondhawa khurd area of the Pune city. @HTMumbai @htpune @HT_Ed #Pune @PMCPune #punerains #PuneRain #PuneTraffic #punecity pic.twitter.com/MWDF5SqVSP— Deshpande Shrinivas (@shrinihtmumbai) October 18, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18 Lokmat (@news18lokmat) Water accumulated near Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati as a result of heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/vApxp1hR6e— Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) October 17, 2022 पाऊस जास्त नाहीये..इमारतीची साफसफाई सुरुये..!#PuneRain #पुणे pic.twitter.com/ZdRg328XKy— आंदोलनजीवी पुणेरी नजर..! (@OfficeOfPunekar) October 17, 2022 पुणे- पुण्यात धडकी भरवणारा पाऊस कोसळला. रस्त्यांना नदीच रुप आणलं. पुणे स्टेशन. #पाऊस #rain #pune #पुणे #pmc #पोलिस #पुणेकर@PuneriSpeaks @CPPuneCity @PuneCityPolice @Pune24x7 @PMCPune pic.twitter.com/yGQiYJBYLp— akshay phatak (@phatak789) October 18, 2022 The continuous downpour in several parts of #Pune & adjoining areas caused severe #waterlogging & also disrupted #trafficmovement. Reports of waterlogging have been coming in from many parts including #Pune - #Nashik highway. @htTweets @HTMumbai @htpune #punerains #PuneTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZOPQnP2GLY— Deshpande Shrinivas (@shrinihtmumbai) October 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rain Pune flood