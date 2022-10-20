Around the Web Caught on camera: Mobile shop staff member injured after policeman accidentally fires his gun CCTV footage showed the policeman taking a pistol out of his pocket at a shop in Amritsar. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's AmritsarThe accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. police gun