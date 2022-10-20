Around the Web Watch: Jammu & Kashmir gets its first snowfall of the season, roads and buildings turn white Several areas, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received fresh snow in the early hours of Thursday, October 20. Scroll Staff An hour ago Here is the latest video from @highlands_park Gulmarg --the total accumulation of snow is about 4 to 5 inches .#Gulmarg #Kashmir #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/l7DXUTAZtT— Farhat Naik (@Farhat_naik_) October 20, 2022 Season's first snowfall in Gulmarg Kashmir pic.twitter.com/ues4pFZQrb— Akhter Bhat (@AkhterAhmad12) October 20, 2022 Gulmarg in north Kashmir gets covered in a white blanket of snow. Many areas in north Kashmir receive first snowfall of the season. pic.twitter.com/MStZbyQpSv— Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) October 20, 2022 Visuals from Baba Reshi in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir where early snowfall has caused massive damage to the apple orchards.Apple farmers have been facing losses for the past three years in the valley. pic.twitter.com/3F5CnZ7TKg— The Kashmiriyat (@TheKashmiriyat) October 20, 2022 Season's first proper #Snowfall has occurred in #Gulmarg #Kashmir today under the influence of Western DisturbanceModerate snowfall to occur at hilltops of #Himachal later in the day. Minimum temperatures to dip below 15°c in plains of North India this weekend!#Autumn pic.twitter.com/ZTNQk2IIE5— Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) October 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Snow kashmir winter