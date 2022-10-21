Viral Video Watch: Monkey shows up at human companion’s funeral, bids him goodbye Caught on camera in Batticaloa district in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka. Scroll Staff An hour ago #viralvideo : Monkey seen at the funeral of a person, who is said to have fed it regularly, whenever it visited his residence in #Batticaloa #SriLanka Primate is seen nudging the 'companion' who is lying motionless, to try and see if he would respond, but to no avail 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/5FJ1nzq9H5— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Monkey animals