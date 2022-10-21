Viral Video Liz Truss vs lettuce: A vegetable outlasted the British prime minister on a livestreaming battle A UK tabloid, Daily Star, started a livestreaming competition a week ago and on Thursday, the vegetable won, triggering jokes and memes on social media. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play The lettuce is currently being projected onto the UK House of Commons, the Palace of Westminster, after outlasting Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/KMUbth5PxC— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 20, 2022 Friday’s Daily Star: “Lettuce rejoice” #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OJGCw4EGJs— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 20, 2022 "This is not an office I have sought, or ever expected to hold, but I am ready to answer the nation's call in this moment of crisis" pic.twitter.com/qDOVQMC4wQ— Rob Kenny (@Rob_Kenny_) October 20, 2022 “We now go live to 10 Downing Street.” pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022 The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR— George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Britain satire