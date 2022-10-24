Viral Video What might Bollywood celebrities think about Diwali? Watch Sumedh Shinde mimic the stars Sumedh Shinde becomes ‘Ajay Devgn’, ‘Ranveer Singh, ‘Aamir Khan’ and others. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Here is Bollywood wishing each and everyone of you a healthy , wealthy and a prosperous Diwali 😊🙌#diwali #diwali2022 #happydiwali #bollywooddiwali #sumedhshindemimicry #bollywoodmimicry #sumedhshinde pic.twitter.com/w60c5qE5FK— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) October 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diwali Bollywood comedy