Video shows a man shooting rockets on a building in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, police file FIR.https://t.co/FFH7nYdjqi pic.twitter.com/kknPlsNvZF — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 25, 2022

A video showing a young man firing multiple Diwali rockets at people’s home has gone viral on social media. The clip showed the youth brazenly targetting windows and balconies of a high-rise building. While some of the firecrackers hit the wall and outdoor units of air conditioners, others went straight inside people’s home through the balconies.

The incident took place on Sunday night near Gol Maidan in the Shahad area of Ulhasnagar (East), where the youth deliberately targetted the Heera Panna building, according to The Indian Express. After the video went viral, Thane police took cognizance of the matter and now are looking for the unidentified man. The man has been charged under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), according to a report by NDTV.