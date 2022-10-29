Around the Web Caught on camera: Diwali rockets fired in the air from trunk of moving car in Gurugram The Gurugram police launched a probe to identify the offenders after the video went viral and arrested three people. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago #WATCH | A video went viral on social media where some people were seen bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car's boot near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram on Diwali (Oct 24). All three people have been arrested: Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/UUFCytYLEy— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diwali fireworks