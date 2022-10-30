Viral Video Watch: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues sings ‘Channa Mereya’ with Melbourne Stars teammates They were celebrating a win in the Australian women's domestic T20 cricket tournament with the Arijit Singh hit. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Went a lil Desi with the Stars 🥰How good are they at bollywood songs?! 🤩#ChannaMereya Also such a good win today!! We keep going 💚 @StarsBBL #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/0sF6iEMbnB— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music cricket