Viral Video Watch: Lionel Messi’s fans install his cutout figure in a Kerala river ahead of football World Cup A 30 feet cut-out of the Argentinian star has been erected in the middle of the Kurungattu Kadavu river at Pullavoor in Kozhikode. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 09:57 am View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇦🇷 Argentina fans Pullavoor 🇦🇷 (@argentinafans_pullavoor) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Argentina Fans Kerala (@argentinafanskerala_) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇦🇷 Argentina fans Pullavoor 🇦🇷 (@argentinafans_pullavoor) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇦🇷 Argentina fans Pullavoor 🇦🇷 (@argentinafans_pullavoor) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Kerala football