Viral Video Watch: This toddler dressed up as Queen Elizabeth for Halloween, wearing her famous green outfit Leonor, a two-year-old girl from Chile was accompanied by her two uncles, who played along and dressed up as royal guards at Buckingham Palace. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Two-year-old Leonor dressed up like Queen Elizabeth for Halloween and went trick-or-treating with her uncles, dressed as Royal Guards pic.twitter.com/rSn5MiIvpI— Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2022