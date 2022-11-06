Around the Web Watch: Migrating Amur falcons fill the skies over Nagaland and Manipur The small raptors of the falcon family migrate every year from Siberia and Northern China to the warmer climate of Southern Africa via India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is from Chiuluan village in Manipur. VC: Social media. What a fantastic video of Amur falcons! The one who took this video deserves big 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7h7gh88Oow— Rajkumar M, IFS (@rajkumar_ifs) November 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. birds Nagaland