Around the Web Watch: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan travels on car roof to meet demolition drive protestors The Telugu actor and Jana Sena Party chief reached Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur flouting traffic rules, despite being stopped by the police. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is #NotAFilmShooting; On main road, Actor-politician @PawanKalyan travelling from @JanaSenaParty office at #Mangalgiri to #IppatamVillage in #Guntur where houses were demolished for road widening, defying police attempts to stop him, in very cinematic style @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/xbGjE4lzL1— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 5, 2022