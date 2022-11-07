Around the Web Watch: Early winter comes to Kashmir as snow blankets parts of the state From Gulmarg to Sonamarg, tourists had a snow bonanza in upper Kashmir. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Kashmir #Sonamarg receives fresh #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/iajMJz0dpa— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) November 7, 2022 #WATCH: Sonamarg has received couple of inches more snowfall today.Video: Touseef Wani #JammuandKashmir #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UmCAd24VYW— Kashmir News (@Kashmirnews22) November 7, 2022 Fresh Snowfall Visuals from Gulmarg#Snowfall#Gulmarg#Kashmir #Love pic.twitter.com/nQV3m6xJh9— Jahangir Sofi (@JahangirSofi4) November 7, 2022 Jammu and Kashmir: Upper reaches of #Kashmir Valley received fresh spell of #Snowfall.📷The glimpse of continuous snowfall at #Heerpora on Mughal Road, an alternate road-link connecting Kashmir with rest of country.@MIB_India @PIBSrinagar @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @CBC_MIB pic.twitter.com/ft9j3wpYPS— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 7, 2022 Going to Office is sometimes so much fun…..Snowfall ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️☃️☃️☃️☃️☃️#gulmarg pic.twitter.com/a89TYWLELY— Anil Mor (@yehhaimore) November 7, 2022 A view of snow covered mountains this morning, in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/lz60DATMXu— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) November 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. snow kashmir