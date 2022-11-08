Around the Web Watch: Miniature boats with candles light up lakes as people celebrate boat festival in Odisha Honouring the state’s maritime past. Scroll Staff An hour ago With lunar eclipse falls on the eve of #KartikaPurnima, which people believe turns the auspicious occasion into a bad omen, float miniature boats a day ahead #BoatFestival at Bindusagar Lake in Bhubaneswar#BoitaBandana@XpressOdisha @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/gIVtZbKS7g— Debadatta Mallick (@ddmallick) November 7, 2022 #WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: People set afloat miniature boats to mark Boita Bandana (boat festival). The festival is a commemoration of the maritime glory of Odisha and is observed every year on #KartikPurnima; Visuals from early this morning pic.twitter.com/icuDmqHnXX— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022 #କାର୍ତ୍ତିକ_ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମାକାର୍ତ୍ତିକ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମାରେ ସଅଳ ସରିଲା ନୀତିକାନ୍ତି । ଜଳାଶୟରେ ସମ୍ପର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହେଲା ଡଙ୍ଗା ଭସା ।ସମସ୍ତେ ମନେ ପକାଇଲେ ପ୍ରାଚୀନ ନୌବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ପରମ୍ପରା । ଆକାମାବୈରେ କମ୍ପିଲା ପରିବେଶ ।#Karkitapurnima pic.twitter.com/1ELs7linHX— News18 Odia (@News18Odia) November 8, 2022 #InPics | People celebrate Boita Bandana by floating miniature boats to commemorate maritime glory of #Odisha on the occasion of #KartikPurnima (Pic: Rakesh Roul) pic.twitter.com/y21sQmjnIl— OTV (@otvnews) November 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha festivals