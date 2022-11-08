Around the Web ‘Lost one of our family members’: Backstreet Boys honour singer Aaron Carter mid-concert in London Singer-songwriter Aaron Carter, younger brother of Backstreet Boys vocalist Nick Carter, died on November 5, at the age of 34. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Most emotional moment of the Backstreet Boys concert so far. They made a speech about Aaron Carter.Not a dry eye in the o2. pic.twitter.com/YBpTz6neVc— All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 6, 2022 Tribute to #AaronCarter tonight at @backstreetboys at @theo2london 💔 #Backstreetboys pic.twitter.com/QnTuR70iE9— Lucy Jones (@thisislucy) November 6, 2022 The Backstreet Boys took a moment to honour Aaron Carter during their concert. 🥺“We’ve been through highs and lows and ups and downs — we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love.”Source: E! News / 🎥: @jen_j90#aaroncarter #rip pic.twitter.com/jbY5RXxbvZ— Fly FM 🇲🇾 (@FlyFM958) November 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Concert Music