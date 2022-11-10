Around the Web Watch: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ looks inspire Malaysian fashion designer’s new collection Wearing white ensembles paired with red roses and sunglasses, models walked the ramp for Nik Aswat at the Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by all about nikaswat (@nikaswat) View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Pageantry (HOPe) (@hype.pageantry) View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYAFA MAKEUPARTIST (@syafasweettouch) View this post on Instagram A post shared by all about nikaswat (@nikaswat) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @momentlocal.capture We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fashion Bollywood