'The just in case video': Comedian Vir Das's response to his show being cancelled in Bengaluru The organisers gave in to pressure from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2022