Around the Web Watch: Ukrainians celebrate, sing, and greet soldiers with flowers in liberated city of Kherson Soldiers had an emotional reunion with families, as Russian signs were taken down. Kherson youth could not wait for official dismantlement of Russian propaganda to start, so they're doing it themselves"Kherson is a Russian city" slogan sure didn't age well📽️https://t.co/DnEXJ8kWTj pic.twitter.com/Zeol8VD2sp— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 13, 2022 Locals cheer as Ukrainian flags are raised over administrative buildings in Kherson (12 Nov). They chant "ZSU" = "Ukrainian Armed Forces"📽️https://t.co/YA6yeeAOBF pic.twitter.com/0sm7kYvKnM— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 13, 2022 This is how #Kherson residents hid #Ukrainian flags during the #Russian occupation of the city. pic.twitter.com/cQGglkfSW6— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 13, 2022 Villagers greeted Ukrainian soldiers with flowers in Klapaya, a village on the outskirts of Kherson, after a retreat of Russian forces https://t.co/P8S9lpb126 pic.twitter.com/pu9rq3obQX— Reuters (@Reuters) November 12, 2022 I was going to stop posting videos from Kherson but can't resist with this one. Especially the poster at the end. pic.twitter.com/Z6mJgaoyTp— Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) November 12, 2022 Ukrainian Warrior runs to his home in Kherson where his grandma meets him kneeling.He is a liberator. Russians are murderers and occupants. pic.twitter.com/irQf6cqRRN— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 12, 2022 Ukraine has liberated dozens of settlements in the south, including Kherson, a regional capital of strategic importance. After eight months of Russian occupation, locals rushed to the streets to welcome the Ukrainian defenders. pic.twitter.com/kxVs3d5Ef6— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 11, 2022 🇺🇦 #Kherson is Ukraine! Ukraine above all!11.11.2022 is a historical moment for each of us! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, glory to everyone who was waiting for this moment, glory to Kherson and locals who were not giving up! pic.twitter.com/Q9fUqfA3Pz— Donbas Frontliner (@donbasfrontline) November 12, 2022