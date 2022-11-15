Viral Video ‘It’s a girl’: Singer Harry Styles does dramatic gender reveal of pregnant fan’s baby at concert The singer stretched the moment out. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Here it is y’all! @Harry_Styles did our gender reveal last night at the @thekiaforum. Words cannot express how excited and grateful we are. See you soon Baby Girl ❤️🎀 pic.twitter.com/hCB29f3Dxy— Connor Melville (@ConnorIGL_) November 13, 2022 mouth. wide. open pic.twitter.com/RigWHK49lQ— sky (@literallysky) November 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert