Around the Web Watch: Chinese president and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau disagree over media leaks at G20 Summit ‘Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper; that's not appropriate,’ Xi Jinping told Trudeau through an interpreter at the summit in Indonesia. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Cdn Pool cam captured a tough talk between Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi express his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday “has been leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate… & that’s not the way the conversation was conducted” pic.twitter.com/Hres3vwf4Q— Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Justin Trudeau Xi Jinping Canada China