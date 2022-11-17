Around the Web Qatar: Watch security forces threatening to break TV reporter’s camera to stop World Cup broadcast The authorities apologised to the Danish television channel and its reporter Rasmus Tantholdt as the live broadcast was interrupted despite permission. Scroll Staff An hour ago We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee. This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql— Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022 Danish TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt has said the experience was ‘quite stressful’, but he did not feel threatened after being interrupted during a live broadcast in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/VkstP56gBY— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV Qatar world cup