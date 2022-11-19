Around the Web Watch: Children run for cover as gunshots ring out at school American football game in the US The shooting outside Lumberton Senior High School in North Carolina left a 41-year-old critically injured. Scroll Staff An hour ago Multiple shots fired at a high #school football game.One person reportedly has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Lumberton Junior High football game.#Lumberton #NorthCarolina #NC #Shooting #football pic.twitter.com/PfFl8r9Tb5— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gun violence viral video US